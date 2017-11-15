App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 15, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks approach NBCC to develop stressed land assets of defaulting firms

State-owned developer NBCC (India) Limited has been approached by the banks and financial institutions to take over some of the land assets that have been put up as a security with them by the promoters of defaulting firms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned developer NBCC (India) Limited has been approached by banks and financial institutions to develop land assets that promoters of defaulting firms have pledged with them, reports The Economic Times.

The move came after the government asked banks to consider all available options for speedy resolution of stressed assets before taking a sizeable haircut.

The banks are seeking maximum value from the stressed assets through monetisation of real estate pledged with them.

NBCC's role would be limited to developing those assets which are stuck, for a fee. Banks may later sell these assets or keep it for their commercial use.

Developers such as Amrapali, DS Kulkarni Developers, Era, Earth, Gardenia and Jaypee Infratech were some of the real estate firms under severe stress with some even facing insolvency proceedings.

The Centre is looking to amend the Bankruptcy Code which prevents the current promoters of stressed companies to repurchase their company at a discounted price in the resolution process.

tags #Business #Jaypee Infratech #NBCC (India) Limited

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.