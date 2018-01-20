Banking sector this week: Axis Bank hikes loan rates, HDFC Bank posts NPA divergences; FDI buzz cheers stocks

Still fresh from the weekend news of IDFC Bank and Capital First merging, the banking sector this week saw the government considering a proposal to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in private banks and 49 percent in public sector banks.

Vaidyanathan, Founder and Executive Chariman of Capital First, is set to leadthe merged entity after the IDFC Bank-Capital First merger goes through.

On the FDI news, banking stocks rallied as investors cheered the possible introduction of FDI in banking.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it was not in favour of such an idea, as banking is intrinsic to the economy and Indian savers may stand to lose if 100 percent FDI is allowed in private banks.

HDFC Bank divergence

However, the show stopper for the week was HDFC Bank. Considered one of the most efficient banks, untouched by the NPA (non-performing asset) problem, the lender was hit by the RBI's risk-based supervision, which found divergences worth Rs 2,052 crore for FY17 in classification of NPAs by the bank.

HDFC Bank, however, reported healthy profit numbers, with a 20 percent rise in net profit to Rs 4,642 crore for the third quarter ending December 2017, helped by strong net interest income and 27 percent loan growth. Net interest income, or the core income of the lender, rose 24 percent to Rs 10,314 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank also posted a 20 percent jump in net profit at Rs 1,053 crore against Rs 880 crore a year ago, the slowest rise in 10 quarters.

The bank is also waiting for more cues on pricing and resolution of bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in order to aggressively start investing in distressed assets.

In another development, private sector lender Yes Bank reported strong profit growth of 22 percent for the quarter gone by, despite sharp jump in provisions for bad loans, particularly because of higher non-interest income, NII and operating income.

Federal bank also reported strong numbers but encountered a blip in the form of increasing retail NPAs coming from the education loan segment. The Kerala-based lender’s CEO and MD Shyam Srinivasan spoke to Moneycontrol on the outlook for the bank.

In some bad news for possible borrowers, Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector lender, has become the first commercial bank to hike lending rates by 5 basis points to 8.30 percent.

The hike is the first one in three years, signalling an upward turn in the interest rate cycle.