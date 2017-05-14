Banking sector during the week: ATM charges, cheaper home loans to fund raising & RBI action

The week in the banking sector saw some a mix of positives both for banks and consumers. From interest rate reduction on home loans to being charged for ATM withdrawal for wallet and no-frills account users to capital raising and merger talk of banks and some smaller public sector bank results where bad loans continued to grow, all happened in the second week of May.

SBI customers

In a first wallet customers and basic savings account holders of State Bank of India (SBI) were being charged for ATM withdrawals and online transactions.

Cheaper home loans as banks scramble for competition

A positive for two private sector banks was that HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank raised Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 5,800 crore, respectively, helping them be the only gainers among the banking stocks.

HDFC Bank raises Rs 8000 cr by issuing largest perpetual bonds.

Kotak Mahindra Bank board approves QIP at Rs 913.24 per share to raise over Rs 5,600 crore

On the other hand, IDBI Bank and UCO Bank were taken to task by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which initiated a prompt corrective action on both banks for breaching the NPA levels and capital negative return on assets (ROA).

Amid talks of consolidation, government lender Union Bank of India’s outgoing Chairman said his bank was open to mergers setting the stage open for potential merger in the banking industry.

Bad loans and Bank’s Financial Results

Yes Bank posted divergences of Rs 4,177 crore in gross NPAs for March 2016

Other news:

- Top 150 corporate borrowers struggle to repay Rs 8.6 lakh crore loans

- Banks need to brace near-term impact of NPA ordinance on balance sheets.

- Smaller banks like Dena Bank, UCO Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India reported their financial results to post a spike in non-performing assets.

- Union Bank posted 12% rise in net profit for Q4; NPAs rise

- UCO Bank Q4 net loss shrinks to Rs 588 crore

- Dena Bank slips 4% as net loss widens in Q4