you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 02, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking industry in its current form is unsustainable, says Uday Kotak

In Kotak Mahindra Bank's Annual Report, Uday Kotak outlined how banking in India is in a "weak position".

Moneycontrol News

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Managing Director Uday Kotak has sounded a note of caution on the fragile situation prevailing in the banking industry and said that the current structure of the industry is unsustainable.

In the bank’s annual report, Kotak outlined how banking in India was in a "weak position".

"The system's inability to recognise the inconvenient truth that banking is an economic and commercial activity with high leverage, and years of 'kicking the can down the road' in high-risk areas, mixing of social objectives and weak governance, have all contributed to bringing this industry to a weak position," said Kotak, in his letter to shareholders in the bank's annual report.

Earlier in the year. Kotak had appealed to the government to send strong signals to encourage private sector to take “honest risks” and “grow fearlessly”. He held the opinion that the time is right for the market to witness some “hostile takeovers”.

While saying that the entry norms have been relaxed in financial services which includes banks, Kotak said the government needs to think more on the lines of “morality and exists in the sector with potential systemic risks”.

"The time has now come to bite the bullet. The state, sooner or later, may have to make the difficult choice between putting in more good (tax payers') money after bad or being open to 'strategic' choices. I wonder whether that can happen now or sometime after 2019," he said.

In the report, Kotak stressed on the fact that trends in finance sector for FY17 witnessed positive real interest rate and demonetisation resulting in “formalisation” of financial savings. He opined that non-banking companies stand a better chance to benefit out of a shift towards formal sector.

