Bankers likely to get into a huddle next week to discuss RCom's debt woes

Moneycontrol News

Bankers are likely to meet next week to decide on a restructuring plan for debt worth over Rs 42,000 crore owed by Reliance Communications (RCom). After three rating firms recently downgraded the company's debt, its bad loans are in danger of turning into non-performing assets.

The raft of downgrades have come in the wake of the Anil Ambani-run company missing its bond repayments. Bankers fear that these downgrades, combined with diminishing cash flows, could make it difficult for the company to service its loan repayments. Another fallout of the downgrade has been that investors have rushed to sell the stock.

A consortium of more than 20 banks led by State Bank of India has formed a joint lenders forum (JLF) as a proactive measure to prevent an account from turning into an NPA.

"With the delay in repayment of the bond instalment and the rating downgrades, there are concerns over its financial health. But we have categorised it as an SMA (special mention account)...We will discuss the way forward on how to reduce the debt," said a bank official.

At least 10 banks have classified RCom loans into SMA 1 and 2 category.

As per RBI norms, when the principal and interest are overdue for 30 days, the debt has to be classified as SMA-1 and if overdue over 60 days as SMA-2. After a delay of 90 days or more, the loan turns into an NPA and banks take a hit on their profitability.

Lenders have to form a JLF when a loan is overdue for more than 60 days and put in place a corrective action plan within 30 days after the account is graded SMA-2.

Taking into account the delay in debt-serving obligations by the company due to “significant stress on its cash flows and high level of debt", Moody's Investors Service, Care Ratings and ICRA downgraded its short-term and long-term debt.

According to reports, equity investors are likely to have erased gains worth Rs 3,600 crore in the past two weeks post the sell-off in shares.

The Anil Ambani-owned telecom operator also posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 966 crore for the March quarter and an annual loss of Rs 1,283 crore in the financial year 2017.

RCom has restated its plans to spin off two of its main businesses to pay up 55 percent of its debt by September 30.

The telco has plans to merge its wireless business with rival Aircel, and it is also selling a 51 percent stake in its radio masts business to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group for Rs 10,000 crore (USD 1.54 billion).

It expects the debt to fall by about Rs 25,000 crore this financial year after the completion of the deals, it said in a statement.

Given the disruption in the telecom sector and the outstanding debt of the entire industry at an all-time high of about Rs 4.5 lakh crore, last month the RBI had asked banks to review their exposure to the telecom sector and make higher provisions to safeguard their business against any future stress.