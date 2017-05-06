Bank of India, PNB get new chiefs; Usha Ananthasubramanian moved to Allahabad Bank

Moneycontrol News

Citing the need for longer terms, the government has appointed Sunil Mehta and Dinabandhu Mohapatra as chief executive officers of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India (BOI), respectively, the Economic Times reported on Saturday.

Mehta, who is currently executive director at Corporation Bank, will take Usha Ananthasubramanian’s place, while Mohapatra will replace Melwyn Rego. As a result, Ananthasubramanian has been asked to head Allahabad Bank while Rego will be appointed CEO of Syndicate Bank.

The government wanted to give a longer term to the new incumbents at the two large banks with a view to fast track the loan resolution process, the report quoted a Finance Ministry official as saying. “These two banks are leaders in various consortium loans; that is why we need long tenures,” the official said.

The two new appointments are a part of a series of changes being made by the government in the top brass of public sector banks.

Besides Mehta and Mohapatra, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister has appointed current executive director (ED) at Oriental Bank of Commerce Rajkiran Rai G as CEO of Union Bank of India for a period of 3 years. The official said that this was extendable up to 2022 after a review of his performance.

The ACC also appointed Bank of India ED RA Sankara Narayanan as CEO of Vijaya Bank and elevated R Subramaniakumar from ED of Indian Overseas Bank to its CEO.