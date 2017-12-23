App
Dec 22, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India may shut 700 ATMs by the end of February

Bank of India officials told Business Standard that the move is a part of a turnaround plan to revive the fortunes of the stressed public sector lender.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
In a cost-cutting drive, public sector lender Bank of India will shut 400 ATMs and will take a call on closing a further 300 ATMs by the end of February, reports Business Standard.

Bank of India officials told the paper that the move is a part of a turnaround plan that aims to cause minimal inconvenience to customers.

The plan involves the bank analysing customer requirements, usage pattern and locations before shutting the ATMs. In April this year, they reduced the number of their ATMs to 7,717 from 7,807 ATMs in December.

Bank of India Managing Director and Chief Executive Dinabandhu Mohapatra was quoted as saying that the bank has been working on the turnaround plan for the last six months and will later proceed with an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the government.

“The priority has been controlling costs through steps like rationalisation of branches and ATMs, and rebalancing the loan portfolio by increasing the share of retail loans,” he told BS.

The state-owned bank remains under stress and recorded fresh slippages in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 period. Even though there was an improvement in recoveries from the stressed assets, the bank’s gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) still remain high.

Bank of India is under “prompt corrective action” by the Reserve Bank of India because of its high level of net NPAs, insufficient common equity Tier I capital and negative return on assets for two consecutive years.

At the end of September, Bank of India’s gross NPAs stood at 12.62 percent and net NPAs at 6.47 percent. Its common equity Tier I capital was 7.21 percent.

