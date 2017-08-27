Bank of Baroda says resolving 'technical glitch', assures 8300 depositors money back

Hit by a major technical glitch this week, Bank of Baroda’s thousands of customers found their savings and current accounts wrongly debited with charges, especially for NEFT and RTGS transactions.

The bank sent out a statement to its customers on Tuesday clarifying that the process of upgrading its core banking software has led to the glitch and has asked its customers not to panic. The bank said it is resolving the technical issues arising from the migration of customers to the newer system.

"The upgradation exercise went through smoothly during the weekend over August 12-13, 2017…Considering the massive scale and magnitude of the upgradation, there have been some glitches in the NEFT/ RTGS [transactions] and outward clearing related transactions, which have been addressed by our team on a war footing basis around the clock and have largely been fixed ever since. Intermittently, there have been challenges such as the speed of the systems, which we are currently addressing; we expect this process to be completed during the course of this week. We have also communicated to our customers via SMS, notices in newspapers and communication on the bank's website," the bank said on its website.

Approximately 8,300 accounts were also impacted on August 12, 2017 on account of an erroneous debit of service charges that were not due from the customers. These charges have since been reversed and impacted customers have been duly informed via SMS on August 20, 2017.

The total amount debited is yet to be known but it is reported to have been lakhs of rupees on a cumulative basis.

While emails sent to the bank’s CEO and MD PS Jayakumar and communications department remained unanswered, a senior Bank of Baroda official said, "Some of the over 70 million customers who migrated to the new system have faced auto debit of money from their accounts. Some are savings, current and NRI accounts. We are crediting the wrongly debited money back to the customers."

Speaking to Moneycontrol, a bank customer from Vadodara in Gujarat said: "I was shocked to see multiple debits of Rs 16 and Rs 17 from my account. I was confused because I hadn’t done many transactions. The bank has assured it will reverse the charges."

The bank’s 24X7 contact centre has been providing the requisite information to customer queries arising out of system issues that may have had an impact on certain transactions, according to the bank.

The bank can be reached at:

1800 22 33 44 and 1800 102 44 55+91 22 6698 3049 and +91 22 6698 3070+9170202 32131 and +91 98338 62638cbssupport@bankofbaroda.com