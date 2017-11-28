App
Nov 27, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda launches supply chain finance solutions

State-run Bank of Baroda has launched a supply chain finance solution to offer working capital loans to small and medium enterprise and large corporate clients.

The solution will cover pre and post shipment products - dealer or channel finance, vendor finance and payable finance.

"We have kept the design and framework of technology and processes for the supply chain finance product such that it will augment the growth drivers for both large corporate and MSME clients," executive director Mayank Mehta said.

