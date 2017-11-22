Bank NPAs grow at slowest pace in 10 quarters, up Rs 11,000 cr in Q2

The banking sector witnessed the slowest incremental rise in gross non-performing asset (NPA) movement in the last 10 quarters, at Rs 11,000 crore, in the second quarter period from July to September.

This comes after banks' NPAs increased to their highest since March 2016.

Gross NPAs of 36 banks (21 public sector banks and 15 private sector banks) increased from Rs 2.94 lakh crore in March 2015 to Rs 3.32 lakh crore in September 2015 and then rose sharply to Rs 8.38 lakh crore by September 2017 (chart 1), as per data from a report by Care Ratings.

NPAs grew 185 percent during March 2015-September 2017 and 152 percent during September 2015-September 2017.

However, looking at the positives, there was moderation in incremental rise in NPAs for the three-month period ending September 2017 when the increase was just about Rs 11,000 crore, the report pointed out.

In a report co-authored by Care Ratings' Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis and Associate Economist Manisha Sachdeva, they said: "If such a tendency persists in the next two quarters it may be concluded that the recognition issue has been adequately addressed by banks."

Looking at the preceding quarters from the data, the rise in NPAs was to the tune of Rs 1.18 lakh crore in April to June 2017, Rs 35,000 crore in January to March 2017, Rs 25,000 crore in October to December 2016 and Rs 34,000 crore from July to September 2016, and so on.

In terms of incremental NPAs, the highest was witnessed in March 2016 at Rs 1.39 lakh crore over December 2015 quarter and the second highest was in June 2017 over March 2017 quarter at Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

Chanda Kochhar, ICICI Bank’s CEO and MD, said in a post results call last month: “We had said in the beginning of the year that we expect the NPA additions to be lower than the previous year and we continue to stay with that."

The NPA ratio appeared to be fairly stable in the region of 4.24-4.9 percent till September 2015 when the RBI carried out the asset quality review which led to more realistic recognition of NPAs by banks leading to an increase in the ratio in the last two years, the Care Ratings report pointed out.

Share of PSBs

As per further data, the share of public sector banks in total advances has also been moving down over the two-and-half year’s period from 77 percent to 71 percent.

“This is indicative of the fact that while demand for credit has also slowed down, they have also been affected by making provisions for NPAs as well as equipping themselves with capital. The recent decision taken by the government to capitalise these banks will hold a clue to their ability to regain market share in the credit market,” it said.

In terms of NPAs, their share has been fairly steady though dominant. While it did peak in March 2016, there was a gradual downward movement as the private banks had witnessed an increase in their impaired assets.

As far as provisions towards the NPAs go, its share, after declining sharply in September and December quarter of 2016, it increased once again in the last three quarters.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India, country’s biggest bank, recently said that he was satisfied with the bank’s performance this quarter. "NPA is something we are capable of handling and we will emerge stronger, maybe 2 or 3 more quarters…The rate at which slippage ratio has started coming down, we are hopefully in for good times."

The next two quarters would be crucial from the point of view of NPAs as it is still not clear whether or not they have been fully recognised and provided for. Private Banks, too, have witnessed an increase in their NPA ratios and the final picture will emerge by March 2018, the report concluded.