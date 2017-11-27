App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangalore businessman accuses Flipkart of 'cheating' him to the tune of Rs 10 crore

According to the complaint filed by Indiranagar based company owner Naveen Kumar, Flipkart was not clearing the dues which they owed him related to the supply of over 12,500 laptops

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.
Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.

Sachin and Binny Bansal, the founders of e-commerce giant Flipkart have been booked for allegedly cheating a Bengaluru based businessman. As per the complaint, the company has cheated the man of approximately Rs 10 crore.

As per a report by The Times of India, besides the Bansals, other staff including Sales Director Hari, Accounts Managers Sumit Anand and Sharauque have also been named in the FIR that was registered on the basis of the complaint.

According to the complaint filed by Indiranagar-based company owner Naveen Kumar, Flipkart was not clearing the dues which they owed him related to the supply of over 12,500 laptops.

related news

According to Kumar, he had supplied 14,000 laptops to the company between June 2015 and June 2016 for its Big Billion Day Sale. As per the FIR, Flipkart returned 1482 units but did not make any payments. And when they were asked to clear the dues, they falsely claimed of returning 3901 units and thus cheated Kumar of Rs 9,96,21,419.

According to reports, the Indiranagar Police have registered a case under  IPC sections 34 (common intent), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), and a probe is being conducted.

This is not the first occasion that Flipkart has gotten involved in legal problems. Last July, the company was served with a legal notice by former COO Nitin Seth alleging wrongful termination. Last month, it got into a problem with All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) regarding a technical issue that led to the wrongful recording of weights for various shipments.

While no response has yet come from the company, it is unlikely that it would deliberately do such a mistake.

tags #Business #Flipkart #India #Startup

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.