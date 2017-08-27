Balaji Telefilms board approves selling 25% stake to RIL

TV content production company Balaji Telefilms today said its board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares to Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries for a total consideration of Rs 413.28 crore.

The board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at Rs 164, including a premium of Rs 162 per equity share for a total consideration of Rs 413.28 crore, Balaji Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

The Mumbai-based media and entertainment firm had said that proceeds from the transaction would be utilised to further speed up content development initiatives, especially for its over-the-top content platform ALTBalaji, to help it compete with other global and India OTT service providers.

Balaji Telefilms stock closed 2.24 per cent down at Rs 154.60 on BSE.