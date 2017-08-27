App
Aug 22, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Balaji Telefilms board approves selling 25% stake to RIL

The board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at Rs 164.

TV content production company Balaji Telefilms today said its board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares to Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries for a total consideration of Rs 413.28 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board last month approved to pick around 24.9 per cent stake in Balaji Telefilms by acquiring 2.52 crore shares for around Rs 413 crore.

The board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at Rs 164, including a premium of Rs 162 per equity share for a total consideration of Rs 413.28 crore, Balaji Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

The Mumbai-based media and entertainment firm had said that proceeds from the transaction would be utilised to further speed up content development initiatives, especially for its over-the-top content platform ALTBalaji, to help it compete with other global and India OTT service providers.

Balaji Telefilms stock closed 2.24 per cent down at Rs 154.60 on BSE.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

