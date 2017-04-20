App
Apr 20, 2017 10:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finance raises over Rs 500 cr through bonds

Bajaj Finance today said it has raised over Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The bonds in the nature of secured redeemable non- convertible debentures aggregate to Rs 544.70 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds yields are in the range of 7.74 to 7.75 per cent.

The non-banking finance company offers lending and allied services to consumers, small and medium enterprises, commercial establishments and to the rural segments.

It also offers fixed deposit services.

Shares of the company today closed 0.64 per cent up at Rs 1,251.90 on BSE.

