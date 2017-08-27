App
Aug 22, 2017 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These products are priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000 and will be made available in the Indian market starting first week of September

Bajaj Electricals aims sales of over Rs 100 crore in 3 years via Morphy Richards new range of products

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol

Bajaj Electricals is aiming to touch sales of over Rs 100 crore in three years through launch of Morphy Richards new range of products, said Ashish Sharma, Vice President & Business Head of the company.

"We want to go very selective in our retail network for Morphy Richards premium range. It is expected that the premium range will grow with a sales target Rs 100 (plus) crore in next three years," he said.

Bajaj Eelectricals has licensing agreement with Morphy Richards since 2003, to make,sell,market and distribute products under the brand name in India.

Morphy Richards, a premium kitchen and home appliances brand today its global range of products--Redefine, Prism and Total Control.

The USP of the redefine range is the intelligent ThermoGlass technology that allows you to clearly see your bread being toasted/water being boiled to perfection. Further, the prism collection is most striking design with textured finish and vibrant colours.

Morphy Richards_Prism Range

Total Control, uses smart response technology which intelligently controls the motor in a variety of ways, providing the right level of power regardless of the mixture.

Morphy Richards one

These products are priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000 and will be made available in the Indian market starting first week of September.
In February 2017, Bajaj Electricals extended its trademark agreement with the UK-based electrical appliances company Morphy Richards for five more years from April 25.


As per the agreement, Bajaj Electrical will continue to have the right to use Morphy Richards trademark in India and neighbouring countries.

