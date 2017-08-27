Bajaj Electricals aims sales of over Rs 100 crore in 3 years via Morphy Richards new range of products

Moneycontrol

Bajaj Electricals is aiming to touch sales of over Rs 100 crore in three years through launch of Morphy Richards new range of products, said Ashish Sharma, Vice President & Business Head of the company.

"We want to go very selective in our retail network for Morphy Richards premium range. It is expected that the premium range will grow with a sales target Rs 100 (plus) crore in next three years," he said.

Bajaj Eelectricals has licensing agreement with Morphy Richards since 2003, to make,sell,market and distribute products under the brand name in India.

Morphy Richards, a premium kitchen and home appliances brand today its global range of products--Redefine, Prism and Total Control.

The USP of the redefine range is the intelligent ThermoGlass technology that allows you to clearly see your bread being toasted/water being boiled to perfection. Further, the prism collection is most striking design with textured finish and vibrant colours.

Total Control, uses smart response technology which intelligently controls the motor in a variety of ways, providing the right level of power regardless of the mixture.

These products are priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000 and will be made available in the Indian market starting first week of September.