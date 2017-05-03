App
May 03, 2017 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto sales dip 0.3% on weak domestic performance; exports jump 46%

Domestic 2-wheeler sales were down 19 percent at 1.61 lakh units and 2-wheeler exports grew by 44 percent to 1.32 lakh units year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Auto said its total sales in April fell 0.3 percent to 3.29 lakh units compared with 3.30 lakh units sold in same month last year. Weak domestic sales hit total sales performance of the company.

Numbers were ahead of Motilal Oswal estimates of 2.71 lakh units.

Domestic sales declined 21 percent to 1.77 lakh units but exports shot up 46 percent to 1.51 lakh units compared with corresponding month last year.

The company said domestic 2-wheeler sales were down 19 percent at 1.61 lakh units and 2-wheeler exports grew by 44 percent to 1.32 lakh units year-on-year.

Commercial vehicle (3-wheeler) sales during the month fell 6 percent to 35,868 units compared with 38,211 units sold in same month in previous year but exports increased 59 percent to 19,911 units.

At 09:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,920, up Rs 15.05, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

