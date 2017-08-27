Bajaj Auto launches electric start CT100 priced Rs 41,997
Bajaj Auto today launched electric start variant of its entry level motorcycle, CT100 at an introductory price of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Bajaj Auto today launched electric start variant of its entry level motorcycle, CT100 at an introductory price of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new variant is powered by a 4-stroke, 102 cc single cylinder engine and is also equipped with alloy wheels, the company said in a statement.
"We expect the CT100 Electric Start version to gain a large number of customers at the entry-level 100cc commuter segment, just the way the CT100 kick-start had done two years ago," Bajaj Auto President Motorcycle Business Eric Vas said.