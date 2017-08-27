Bajaj Auto launches electric start CT100 priced Rs 41,997

Bajaj Auto today launched electric start variant of its entry level motorcycle, CT100 at an introductory price of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant is powered by a 4-stroke, 102 cc single cylinder engine and is also equipped with alloy wheels, the company said in a statement.

"We expect the CT100 Electric Start version to gain a large number of customers at the entry-level 100cc commuter segment, just the way the CT100 kick-start had done two years ago," Bajaj Auto President Motorcycle Business Eric Vas said.

The new introduction also features SNS (Spring in Spring Suspension) technology that helps to handle tough road conditions with comfort, it added.