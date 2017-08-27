App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 22, 2017 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto launches electric start CT100 priced Rs 41,997

Bajaj Auto today launched electric start variant of its entry level motorcycle, CT100 at an introductory price of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Auto launches electric start CT100 priced Rs 41,997

Bajaj Auto today launched electric start variant of its entry level motorcycle, CT100 at an introductory price of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant is powered by a 4-stroke, 102 cc single cylinder engine and is also equipped with alloy wheels, the company said in a statement.

"We expect the CT100 Electric Start version to gain a large number of customers at the entry-level 100cc commuter segment, just the way the CT100 kick-start had done two years ago," Bajaj Auto President Motorcycle Business Eric Vas said.

The new introduction also features SNS (Spring in Spring Suspension) technology that helps to handle tough road conditions with comfort, it added.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.