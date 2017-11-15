Bajaj Allianz Life launches one-stop customer portal

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company on Monday rolled out Life Assist, a digital platform that provides 24X7 instant life insurance solutions for its customers.

Life Assist allows customers to instantly update their profile, know your customer (KYC) including contact number, address, know claim status, top-up premiums among others, a release issued here said.

"Our digital initiatives are all about giving customers the best experience possible than ever before, and on their preferred devices. So, whether customers are accessing their computers or smartphones, they will have quick and easy access to our services at all times, resulting in a speedier service delivery," Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO Tarun Chugh said.