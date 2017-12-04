App
Dec 04, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches digital branches through Mosambee

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company has started adoption of digital branch services through its offering Mosambee to add depth and breadth to its service offerings.

Mosambee is a handheld device that offers the services of a mobile branch and assists customers with an entire range of customer services such as obtaining premium payment certificates, procuring account statements, paying insurance renewal premiums, checking claim status, locating branches, SMS services for updating PAN and Aadhaar details, mobile number, email ID, fund value, account statement, bonus statement and claim status, contact details for sales enquiries and service-related queries.

An important benefit is that the customer can pay their renewal premium through all payment modes such as cheque, DD, chip and non-chip based credit and debit cards, through online payment, etc. The e-wallet option will also be made available soon.

Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company said, “As first movers in the insurance industry with this initiative, we hope that our customers appreciate our commitment to meeting their service requirements such that they are able to utilize their time better and avail our services without the constraint of reaching out to a physical branch.”

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recently launched virtual chat assistant ‘BOING’ is now also available to the customers on the company’s Facebook page, apart from their website. So far, BOING has had more than 35,000 unique visitors. It has issued over 75,000 account statements, assisted with 11,000 renewal payments, provided 5,000 Premium Payment Certificates, shared claims status of more than 4,000 life insurance policies.

The recently released EY Fintech Adoption Index 2017 highlights that India leads the way in adopting Fintech insurance payments services, with 47 percent consumers indicating they have used these services.

