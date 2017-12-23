App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 22, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Allianz General reduces premium for car insurance by 5-15%

The new rates will be applicable from January 1, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has reduced premium rates by 5-15 percent for the private car segment.

The new rates will be applicable from January 1 next year. With this step, the company aims to encourage more people to buy insurance.

Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said: “This New Year, we are taking one more step in this direction by re-looking at our prices and lowering premium rates in the private car segment, which will create value for money for our customers. The company will pass on the benefits of digitisation and increasing efficiency in various distribution channels to all existing and new customers."

In the past, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has explored and implemented new technologies beneficial for private car policyholders.

For instance, DriveSmart, a telematics offering which rewards customers for their good driving behaviour, and Motor OTS that enables customers to self-survey the loss with the company’s Insurance Wallet application on their smartphones, and allows them to settle the motor claims of less than Rs. 20,000 immediately.

tags #Bajaj Allianz #Economy #insurance

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.