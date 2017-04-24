Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches domestic travel insurance plan

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Monday launched India’s first customizable domestic travel insurance plan – Bharat Bhraman – for travellers commuting outside as well as within the confines of their city for personal, business or work-related trips or holidays.

This policy offers mandatory personal accident (PA) cover for all public as well as private modes of transport such as bus, train, flight, taxis, cab service by e-commerce aggregators, personal car, two-wheeler or even bicycle.

An individual can take cover for a particular mode of transport or multiple modes of transport and can also choose the tenure which could be for a trip, for a single day or multiple days depending upon the length of travel. Alternatively, frequent travellers can opt for an annual cover.

Apart from the mandatory personal accident cover, the policy also offers 17 optional covers to choose from which includes Adventure Sports cover, Home Burglary cover, Trip Cancellation or curtailment cover, Missed Connection or Loss of Baggage to name a few.

Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz General insurance said, “We are susceptible to various unforeseen risks when on the move, besides our country sees the highest number of road and train accidents. Bharat Brahman offers customers a wide range of customizable covers at an extremely affordable price and covers every possible mode of transport."