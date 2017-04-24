App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 24, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches domestic travel insurance plan

This policy offers mandatory personal accident (PA) cover for all public as well as private modes of transport such as bus, train, flight, taxis, cab service by e-commerce aggregators, personal car, two-wheeler or even bicycle.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches domestic travel insurance plan

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Monday launched India’s first customizable domestic travel insurance plan – Bharat Bhraman – for travellers commuting outside as well as within the confines of their city for personal, business or work-related trips or holidays.

This policy offers mandatory personal accident (PA) cover for all public as well as private modes of transport such as bus, train, flight, taxis, cab service by e-commerce aggregators, personal car, two-wheeler or even bicycle.

An individual can take cover for a particular mode of transport or multiple modes of transport and can also choose the tenure which could be for a trip, for a single day or multiple days depending upon the length of travel. Alternatively, frequent travellers can opt for an annual cover.

Apart from the mandatory personal accident cover, the policy also offers 17 optional covers to choose from which includes Adventure Sports cover, Home Burglary cover, Trip Cancellation or curtailment cover, Missed Connection or Loss of Baggage to name a few.

Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz General insurance said, “We are susceptible to various unforeseen risks when on the move, besides our country sees the highest number of road and train accidents. Bharat Brahman offers customers a wide range of customizable covers at an extremely affordable price and covers every possible mode of transport."

tags #Bajaj Allianz #Business #Companies #insurance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.