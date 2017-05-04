App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 04, 2017 04:48 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bad loans: Atul Punj hopes govt measures will help settle historical baggage of NPAs

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Atul Punj, Chairman of Punj Lloyd spoke about tackling the NPA mess.

The union cabinet has cleared some key changes to the Banking Regulation Act. At a meeting last evening, the cabinet gave its nod to the amendment of Section 35 of the Banking Regulation Act.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the cabinet had taken a big decision for the banking sector.

CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan spoke to Atul Punj, Chairman of Punj Lloyd on how he read this initiative from a corporate point of view. He hopes it is a 360-degree holistic solution, which allows to settle all baggage of history and take advantage of the opportunities the Prime Minister is presenting to the country.

For more, watch video

tags #Business #Punj Lloyd

