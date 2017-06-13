Back from the brink: Five things to know about the Jeep Compass

After nearly being discontinued, the Compass will now drive forward the legacy of Jeep in India. To be launched in a few months, the vehicle will likely be priced in the premium SUV category. But unlike its competition, the Compass will be a serious offroader. It will also be the cheapest Jeep on sale in India.

Here are five important things to look out for in the Compass:

Exterior

The Compass carries the proud styling DNA of its elder and more expensive sibling, the Grand Cherokee, which is also sold in India. The trademark grille in the front, large, protruding and squarish fenders, thick C and D pillars, swooping tail lamps are the highlights of the vehicle’s exteriors.

The rear part of the roof meeting the tail gate does remind of one of world’s best-selling SUV, the Range Rover Evoque. The rear bumpers get unpainted plastic cladding which is very common in off-road SUVs.

Interior

A breakaway from the regular the Jeep Compass gets near-full white interiors wherein the seats and the steering are wrapped in leather. Rear passengers gets two air-conditioning vents and a charging socket.

Audio controls, among others, are mounted on the steering wheel. The gear knob gets a metal tip. The centre console consists of a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, now a standard on most premium cars.

Safety

The Compass will come with four-wheel drive capability equipped with select terrain traction management system. The SUV will also have a driveline disconnect technology, which disconnects the drive that goes to the rear wheels automatically when not required.

The vehicle will offer the electric parking brake, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, dynamic steering torque, hill start assist, adaptive brake lights, panic brake assist and many more such features as standard across the range. The Compass will also be equipped with six airbags with dual stage passenger airbags.

Powertrain

On offer are two powertrains 160 HP, 250 Nm multi-air petrol and the 170 HP, 350 Nm diesel. The SUV will also come with options of the 6-speed manual transmission and the 7-speed dual dry clutch technology automatic. It may seem surprising but Fiat decided not launch the automatic version on the Compass.

Both these engines will be scalable to BS VI regulatory requirements in India. The made-in-India Jeep Compass is being manufactured in 50 different trim, powertrain, transmission and colour combinations.

Competition

The Compass will likely be priced in the bracket of Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh making it the cheapest Jeep model on sale in India. The vehicle will be made at Fiat’s Ranjangaon plant near Pune. The premium SUV will be up against the Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, Honda CRV, Isuzu MU-X, SsangYong Rexton and Ford Endeavour.