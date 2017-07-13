App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 12, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Babycare brand U-Grow enters India, to invest USD 2 million

European mother and babycare firm U-Grow on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market and said it will invest USD 2 million to build its brand in the country.

Babycare brand U-Grow enters India, to invest USD 2 million
Dollar

European mother and babycare firm U-Grow on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market and said it will invest USD 2 million to build its brand in the country.

The Romanian firm, which has partnered Sunheri Group for distribution of its products, is targeting consumers in tier-I cities.

"There is a lot of potential in the Indian market and we will offer products at competitive prices," U-Grow Business Head - Europe, G Paul Kherkhes said.

He added that the company will invest USD 2 million in the Indian market and ramp it up as required.

The company plans to utilise various channels like retail outlets, pharmacy stores as well as online platforms.

"We are in talks with all leading players and our products will be available on online platforms like Amazon in the next few days," he said.

U-Grow offers products in child health, feeding, hygiene and travel segments. It will compete with giants like Johnson & Johnson, HUL, and Chicco.

U-Grow also plans to manufacture some of the products like bedding locally and use India as an export hub.

It will source its products from Italy, Thailand, Taiwan, and China. The three-year old startup has revenues of 8 million euros.

tags #Business #Companies #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.