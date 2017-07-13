Babycare brand U-Grow enters India, to invest USD 2 million

European mother and babycare firm U-Grow on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market and said it will invest USD 2 million to build its brand in the country.

The Romanian firm, which has partnered Sunheri Group for distribution of its products, is targeting consumers in tier-I cities.

"There is a lot of potential in the Indian market and we will offer products at competitive prices," U-Grow Business Head - Europe, G Paul Kherkhes said.

He added that the company will invest USD 2 million in the Indian market and ramp it up as required.

The company plans to utilise various channels like retail outlets, pharmacy stores as well as online platforms.

"We are in talks with all leading players and our products will be available on online platforms like Amazon in the next few days," he said.

U-Grow offers products in child health, feeding, hygiene and travel segments. It will compete with giants like Johnson & Johnson, HUL, and Chicco.

U-Grow also plans to manufacture some of the products like bedding locally and use India as an export hub.

It will source its products from Italy, Thailand, Taiwan, and China. The three-year old startup has revenues of 8 million euros.