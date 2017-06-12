B2B 2.0: Its back to basics for India’s e-commerce startups as discounts are becoming passé

For India’s once-booming e-commerce start-ups it seems to be a return to B2B or back to basics. From hawking products offering deep discounts, many storied retail market places are now increasingly focusing on conventional metrics to stay ahead of peers.

Gross merchandise value’s (GMV) status as the de facto bottom-line for online marketplace valuations are fast giving way to profitability, sales and expense accounts to measure financial health, as companies struggle to keep funds flowing amid mounting losses.

“Even though e-commerce is rising, the strategies are not giving sustainability and profitability,” says Pragya Singh, vice president, retail, e-commerce and consumer products, Technopak.

She was speaking at a conclave on retail industry held by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on Friday.

India’s once-flourishing online retail space has seen a spurt of consolidation in recent months.

Fashion retailers Myntra and Jabong has merged with Flipkart. Snapdeal, which was once seen as seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Flipkart, is now believed to be negotiating a merger with the latter, as investors seek to cash out. Indiaplaza.com, billed as India’s first digital departmental store closed down in 2013.

That said, India has emerged as an e-commerce hotspot for global giants including Amazon and eBay, driven by the country’s growing internet and smartphone usage.

According to Statista, in 2016, India had 451.5 million internet users, and projected to grow to 635.8 million internet users in 2021.

“Despite the untapped potential, India already is the second-largest online market worldwide. The majority of India's internet users are mobile phone internet users, who take advantage of cheap alternatives to expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure. As of 2016, India had 323 million mobile phone internet users and forecasts estimate 525 million Indian mobile phone internet users by 2021,” according to Statista.

The total GMV of India’s e-commerce market is expected to touch USD 220 billion and 530 million shoppers by 2025, led by faster speeds on reliable telecom networks, quicker adoption of online services and better variety as well as convenience, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a government-backed research body and think-tank.

For most Indian e-tail startups, GMV—the value of goods transacted through their portals— had become the operating guide. Experts, however, said that deep discounts on online purchases was the primary driver of GMV, which can be a misleading gauge as it does not say much about the company’s financial health.

“It (discount) was necessary to give a kick-start to e-commerce. But it cannot be the way of life,” says Nitin Saluja, founder, Chaayos, a retail tea store that offers personalised and specialty tea.

Some experts say that offline and online retail can co-exist, given that Indian shoppers prefer to “touch and feel” products.

“People make products…people buy products. But there has to be a platform (for it to happen),” says Benu Sehgal, head, retail and marketing, Ambience Pvt. Ltd, which runs a chain of malls storing high-end brands.

“E-commerce is just an off-shoot of convenience,” says Anil Talreja, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, an audit and consulting firm. “It (online and offline shopping) is fit case to co-exist. There are still people who want to touch and feel”.

NOT JUST DISCOUNTS

The rapidly evolving e-commerce industry is now looking at life beyond discounts to keep customers flocking in.

Convenience, easy return policies, customisation, time bound services, easier digital interface and cash on delivery are some of the “long term drivers” that experts believe will be the primary differentiators.

“Discounts were the initial strategy…we must ensure that every single touch-point (that the customers experiences) has to be in sync,” says Ambar Deep, assistant vice president, product management, ShopClues, an online retail market place.

“What you see is not what you get in India,” says Sameer Mathur, president, YepMe, an online retail portal. The challenge now is not the price but personalisation of the product as well as experience.

Using online and offline shopping platforms together to reach out to the wider customer base is the next step that the industry looks forward to.

“E-commerce took malls to the villages,” says Sehgal who feels that malls in India should adapt digital ways so as to capture the tech-savvy customers, while making sure that the “revenue comes to the Brands”, whether online or offline.

“E-commerce is good for premium brands because their users are online… but discounting will never go out,” says Dilip Kapur, founder-president, Hidesign, a handbag and leather product chain.