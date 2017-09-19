Automation to replace 1 million jobs in four countries: AT Kearney report

AT Kearney has released its global services location index for 2017. The good news is that India continues to rank number one on that list followed by China and Malaysia. However the report expects automation to replace one million service sector jobs in just four countries in the next five years. The United States, Poland, India and Philippines will bear the brunt of those cuts. To discuss that report CNBC-TV18's caught up with Ajay Gupta, partner with AT Kearney in India.