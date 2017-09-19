App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Sep 19, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Automation to replace 1 million jobs in four countries: AT Kearney report

AT Kearney has released its global services location index for 2017. The good news is that India continues to rank number one on that list followed by China and Malaysia. However the report expects automation to replace one million service sector jobs in just four countries in the next five years. The United States, Poland, India and Philippines will bear the brunt of those cuts.

AT Kearney has released its global services location index for 2017. The good news is that India continues to rank number one on that list followed by China and Malaysia. However the report expects automation to replace one million service sector jobs in just four countries in the next five years. The United States, Poland, India and Philippines will bear the brunt of those cuts. To discuss that report CNBC-TV18's caught up with Ajay Gupta, partner with AT Kearney in India.

Watch video for more…..

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.