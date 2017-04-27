Automatics under Rs 10 lakh are all the rage as Maruti, Tata Motors bet heavy on them

Automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh are the flavour of the season as automakers ranging from Maruti and Tata Motors to Mahindra & Mahindra are scrambling to meet a growing demand for the two-pedal passenger vehicles.

Save for the base variants, the new Dzire by Maruti Suzuki will come with an option of automatic gearbox for each of the six variants making it the most saleable model with an auto option.

The Dzire will have eight main variants out of which six will come with an option of automatic gear shift (AGS). Usually, manufacturers offer just one of two variants in a model with an auto option.

The outgoing Dzire, which stopped production last month, too, had just two options of AGS. This showcases increased focus by the car market leader on automatic transmission even as it has the largest bouquet of models with AGS technology with as many as eight models on sale under Rs 10 lakh.

Demand for automatic cars have hit the roof as a flurry of new launches have hit showrooms in the past one year giving consumers the widest option against the traditional manual gearbox.

One in every ten cars sold today in India is driven by an automatic transmission, according to a market research. But what is more exciting is that this statistic that was not to be achieved for another four years.

Last year, Maruti Suzuki saw volumes of automatic cars jump 66 percent to nearly 95,000 units as compared to nearly 57,000 units sold in 2015-16. It offers automatics ranging from the small Alto to the sedan Ciaz.

“Overall, the objective is to expand the two-pedal technologies that bring comfort and ease of driving to the customers," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director R&D, CV Raman said.

Two-pedal technologies like AGS (auto gear shift), CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and AT (automatic transmission) help in doing away with the need for gear shift manually by the driver via different mechanisms.

"Going forward, Maruti Suzuki's endeavour is to bring one of the two-pedal technologies to its models, across segments in some form either AGS, CVT or AT," Raman added.

Being the leader in small cars Maruti has the largest chunk of automatic offerings on models priced below Rs 10 lakh (see table). As of today there are as many as 27 models shared between nine manufacturers having the automatic option.

Even bigger cars like sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Mahindra & Mahindra have an auto option which is seen on the TUV300 and Nuvosport.

Tata Motors is amongst the first companies to launch the affordable automatic manual transmission (AMT which is similar to AGS) technology through the Nano in 2015. Maruti, however, debuted the AGS on the Celerio a year earlier to the Nano.

Today each of the entry-level cars – Tata Nano, Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid – comes with an automatic transmission option. The auto variant is Rs 80,000-85,000 more expensive than the base variant of the model.

Launched last year the Tata Tiago hatchback saw the addition of AMT variant last month while compact sedan Tigor is set to get its own AMT later in the year. Upcoming compact SUV Tata Nexon is also expected to get an AMT option later.

Subrata Ray, Senior Vice President and Group Head, ICRA said, “Worsening traffic situation in cities is one of the major motivating factors for acceptance of the automatic vehicle, as it considerably reduces the fatigue level of the driver during bumper-to-bumper traffic movement. Also, the declining cost differential between manual and automatic gearbox, owing to maturity in technology and introduction of cheaper alternative (AMT) has resulted in the rising trend of automatic transmission in models offered by OEMs.”

While AMT is not a very smooth transmission mechanism, it addresses the primary concern of fuel efficiency as well as the maintenance cost of the price-conscious Indian buyer. In fact the Celerio AMT is more fuel efficient than the manual variant.

“Maintenance cost of AMT vehicle is comparable with that of the manual transmission variant. Consequently, AMT has gained wide acceptance in the Indian PV market, especially in the entry segment”, added Ray.