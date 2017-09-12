Auto cos fear losing bus contracts as states may divert funds for farm loan waivers

Manufacturers supplying buses to state transport undertakings (STU) fear a hit in demand for inter and intra-city buses as state governments may reroute allocated funds for farm loan waivers.

More than Rs 108,000 crore have been announced as farm loan waivers by at least five state governments in the past four months, their ballooning debt notwithstanding.

States who have announced such waivers are Punjab (Rs 24,000 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 34,000 crore), Karnataka (Rs 8,165 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 6,000 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 36,000 crore). Farmers in Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat too are asking for similar waivers.

Talking to Moneycontrol Girish Wagh, Head, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “On farm loan waiver whatever reports one has seen from independent agencies, what we are saying is that to fund this farm loan waiver there is a likelihood that some of the other projects could get a cut. And if that happens it is quite likely that the STU (state transport undertaking) budget will suffer a cut and is that happens we have a challenge (at hand)”

STUs (transport buses bought and owned by the state) form 40 percent of the total bus sales of the industry. In many cases states have appeared keen to allow private companies manage and run the transport services within the boundaries of municipal corporations as many STUs have run up huge losses.

While states do get funding from the Center to buy the buses it covers only a certain percentage of the cost and not the entire price of the vehicle. The balance cost has to be borne by the state. The UPA government had started this programme under the banner Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) which was later rebranded to Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

A look at government statistics with regards to the bus procurement plan for the last year reveals the gap. About 22,994 buses were sanctioned last year by the government; however, only 80 percent of this was realised at 18,353 units by the states.

According to data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) sales of medium and heavy buses grew by nearly 8 percent last year to 47,262 units. However, volumes slumped in the first quarter of this year by 27 percent to 11,648 units compared to the same period last year.