you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 26, 2017 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aussie regulator issues GMP certificate to Marksans' Goa unit

Drug firm Marksans Pharma today said it has received certificate of good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliance from the Australian drugs and devices regulator for its Verna facility in Goa.

The company has received "Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer" from Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Department of Health, Australia for its manufacturing facility at Verna in Goa, Marksans Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

TGA is Australia's regulatory agency for medical drugs and devices.

Shares of Marksans Pharma were today trading at Rs 51.45 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 1.44 percent from its previous close.

