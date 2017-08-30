Aurobindo Pharma in talks to buy Russian business of Shreya Life Sciences

Moneycontrol News

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is in talks with Shreya Life Sciences for a deal to buy the latter's Russian business. The potential deal, according to sources, is valued between $80 million to $100 million.

Two anonymous sources, as per a report in Livemint, said that Aurobindo Pharma has given a term sheet and the deal now depends on the final valuation. However, this could be a complex process as the Mumbai-based Shreya Life Sciences may not be keen on selling the entire business and prefer retaining some share.

Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd was established in 2001 and deals with a wide variety of pharmaceutical products. The company runs operations all over the world and had started its Russian operations just a year after its birth.

The company’s product portfolio comprises of over 200 products across various therapeutic segments. Its products are distributed to over 25000 retail pharmacies through private and public distributors.

The company, according to corporate filings, had generated net sales of Rs 268.92 crore in 2015-16 against Rs 354.68 crore in 2014-15.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. with a presence in over 125 countries is one of the top domestic pharmaceutical companies.

The Hyderabad based company has been on an acquisition drive for some time. The pharma company had recently acquired four biosimilar products from Swiss firm TL Biopharmaceutical AG.

It is also in the race to acquire a part of the European assets of Israeli generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in what could be one of the biggest acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company.