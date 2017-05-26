App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 26, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi slashes prices of all models by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited period

According to dealer sources, the reduction in prices on Audi vehicles sold in India will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh on entry level A3 sedan to Rs 10 lakh on flagship A8 sedan.

Audi slashes prices of all models by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited period

German luxury car maker Audi has slashed prices of its models in India by up to Rs 10 lakh till June 30.

The company sells a range of cars, ranging from A3 sedan to A8 premium sedan currently priced between Rs 30.5 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore.

"As opposed to the market trend, this is not a measure to clear old stock; we are extending the benefits on our new cars as well," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said in a statement.

According to dealer sources, the reduction in prices on Audi vehicles sold in India will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh on entry level A3 sedan to Rs 10 lakh on flagship A8 sedan.

Another German luxury car maker BMW also said it is offering "benefits up to 12 per cent" on ex-showroom prices, that include GST benefits, depending on choice of model.

Additional benefits include, reduced rate of interest of 7.9 per cent, complimentary service and maintenance for three years and one year complimentary insurance.

Yesterday, German rival Mercedes Benz announced slashing of prices of its vehicles produced in India by up to Rs 7 lakh to pass on benefits of new tax rate under GST due in July.

Mercedes Benz India locally produces nine models -- CLA sedan, SUVs GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS, luxury sedans C-Class, E- Class, S -Class and Maybach S 500 -- which are priced between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 1.87 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price reduction will range from Rs 1.4 lakh on the CLA sedan to Rs 7 lakh on Maybach S 500.

tags #Audi #Business #Companies #GST

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.