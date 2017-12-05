Audi, Maruti, Tata Motors & others offer huge year-end discounts

From Maruti to Audi car makers and their dealers are offering plenty of discounts to get rid of their stocks before 2018 arrives with deals ranging from Rs 25,000-Rs 8.85 lakh.

The cars on offer surprisingly include those which are best-sellers for their companies indicating the high inventory levels in the industry. Free insurance, exchange bonuses, lower interest rates, free accessories, discounted annual maintenance contracts, gold coins and free EMI holidays are offered in addition to the cash discounts.

Depending on the region offers are not uniform across the country and vary from dealer to dealer. A lot also depends on the negotiating ability of the buyer to further sweeten the deal.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, is offering discounts and consumer benefits on Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Ciaz, Celerio, Ignis and the Ertiga. These range between Rs 35,000 on the Swift to Rs 90,000 on the Ciaz diesel.

The market leader is not offering any discounts on the top-selling Baleno, Brezza and Dzire which collectively generate more than a third of its volumes.

Korean brand Hyundai has jumped the bandwagon offering discounts and other benefits under the ‘December Delight’ scheme on each of its offering except the top-selling SUV Creta.

Consumers can benefit from up to Rs 90,000 on the Grand i10 diesel and by Rs 55,000 on the Elite i20. An infotainment system worth Rs 10,000 is also offered on all variants. The offers are, however, valid only till December 25.

Tata Motors is offering discounts in the range of Rs 26,000-Rs 1.87 lakh on its cars and SUVs. Price of the Tiago hatchback now starts at Rs 3.27 lakh while that of Hexa starts at Rs 11.9 lakh after a Rs 78,000 discount. Under a new campaign consumers can pay a down payment of Re 1 to drive home a Tata car.

A whopping Rs 1.87 lakh discount is offered on the Tata Indigo e-CS whose revised price stands at Rs 315,000. If the buyer intends to choose through PayTM then a further Rs 10,000 will be offered as discount pulling down the price to Rs 3.05 lakh.

Honda Cars India is offering one year insurance free on the City and Rs 1.5 lakh discount on the CR-V. The Jazz carries a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and one year insurance free. Only the WRV, which is an in-demand product does not carry any discount.

German manufacturer Volkswagen is not too far behind and is offering discount and benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh. The Polo is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of up to Rs 60,000 while a Vento buyer can get up to 1.1 lakh benefits including Rs 90,000 cash discount.

French car maker Renault is offering Rs 10,000 worth of accessories and a finance rate of 7.99 percent on Kwid while on the Duster AMT consumers can benefit from cash discount of Rs 90,000, Rs 30 exchange bonus and one year free insurance.

On Saturday German luxury heavyweight Audi slashed prices on four of its carlines – A3, A4, A6 and Q3 in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh. Further consumer also have the option of buying an Audi car under the Audi Rush scheme this month and start paying EMI only from 2019.