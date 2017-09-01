App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Sep 01, 2017 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atul Auto sales up 2.76 pc at 4,023 units in August

Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto on Friday reported a 2.76 per cent increase in total sales at 4,023 units in August.

Atul Auto sales up 2.76 pc at 4,023 units in August

Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto on Friday reported a 2.76 per cent increase in total sales at 4,023 units in August.

The company had sold 3,915 units in the same month of the last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing.

In April-August this fiscal, total sales were at 16,399 units as against 14,701 units in the year-ago period, up 11.55 per cent, it added.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.