Atul Auto sales up 2.76 pc at 4,023 units in August

Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto on Friday reported a 2.76 per cent increase in total sales at 4,023 units in August.

The company had sold 3,915 units in the same month of the last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing.

In April-August this fiscal, total sales were at 16,399 units as against 14,701 units in the year-ago period, up 11.55 per cent, it added.