AT&T-Time Warner merger 'not good for the country': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said today the huge merger planned between AT&T and Time Warner, and now challenged by the antitrust regulators, is "not good for the country."

Trump's remarks came a day after his Justice Department filed suit to block the proposed USD 85 billion deal linking AT&T's internet and pay TV operations with the content from Time Warner, which includes HBO and CNN news channel with which he has feuded.

"I'm not going to get involved in litigation but personally I've always felt that that was a deal that was not good for the country," Trump said as he departed the White House.