Nov 29, 2017 10:25 PM IST

Ashok Leyland to set up bus manufacturing unit in AP

Automobile giant Ashok Leyland will set up a bus manufacturing unit in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh where 4,800 buses will be produced per annum, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has announced.

Ashok Leyland CMD Vinod K Dasari met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here this evening and discussed the company's plans, a release from the CMO said.

Leyland would set up its plant on a 75-acre site at the Mallavalli Industrial Estate and provide employment to 5,000 people, the release said but did not specify the quantum of financial investment on the unit.

Apart from bus manufacturing, the company would also set up an electric vehicles development centre and a skill development centre.

The company aims to start production within a year after required land allotment is made, according to the release.

Meanwhile, FMCG company Wipro has come forward to invest Rs 200 crore to Rs 350 crore to establish a soap and LED bulbs manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Wipro CFO Raghav Swaminathan met Naidu and sought allocation of 40 acres of land for the unit, a CMO release said.

