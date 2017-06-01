Ashok Leyland sales down 8.14 percent in May at 9,071 units

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland today reported 8.14 percent decline in total sales at 9,071 units in May.

The company had sold 9,875 units in the same month last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles declined by 17.8 percent to 6,139 units as against 7,469 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 21.86 percent to 2,932 units compared to 2,406 units in May last year, it added.