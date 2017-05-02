Ashok Leyland sales decline 30% to 7,083 units in April

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland today reported a 30 per cent decline in total sales at 7,083 units in April.

The company had sold 10,182 units in the same month last year.

Sales of heavy and medium commercial vehicles declined by 43 per cent to 4,525 units last month as against 7,873 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose by 11 per cent to 2,558 units compared to 2,309 in April last year, it added.