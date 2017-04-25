Ashok Leyland bets big on defence, aims for 3 times growth in revenues over 5 yrs

Moneycontrol News

Chennai-based India’s third largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland is developing new vehicles for the armed forces, aggressively bidding for new contracts and setting up new infrastructure to ready itself for a larger a pie of the defence business. According to Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod Dasari, the company is hopeful of achieving at least 3 times (revenue growth) in five years.

The company, which is India's third largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, recently won the order to supply an undisclosed number of Mine Protected Vehicles (MPV). The Hinduja group flagship company had competition from one of India’s biggest defence suppliers, Tata Motors, for the MPV contract.

Ashok Leyland is also bidding for supply of light bullet proof vehicles numbering 700-800 units for which an RFI (request for information) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Further, the company has bid for supply of Light Specialist Vehicles (LSV) and Light Armoured Multi-purpose Vehicle (LAMV). “Trails of LSV are currently in progress. These have been developed in cooperation with Lockheed Martin", said Amandeep Singh, Head, Defence, Ashok Leyland in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

The contract size for LAMV is estimated to be at least Rs 1,000 crore with order size being 702 units and each vehicle costing Rs 1.5 crore. Tata Motors is also bidding for this project.

While Ashok Leyland is not directly bidding for the prestigious Rs 60,000 crore Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) contract it is building capabilities to supply mobility solutions for the FICV.

“That’s right, we are not directly bidding for the FICV but we can supply vehicle components to whoever is the bid winner since our expertise lies in mobility solutions", added Singh.

Rival Tata Motors (through collaboration with Bharat Forge and General Dynamics) is one amongst five entities who have bid directly for the FICV project. Other bidders are Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Defence, Larsen & Toubro and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

“Defence today is Rs 500 crore. We are targeting that over the 10 years I would like it to be 5,000 crore. I was competing in less than 2 percent of the defence budget. Now, we are competing in 25 percent. We have won 12 out of the last 13 tenders (that we bid for)", said Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja (L) and MD Vinod Dasari (R)

Last year, Ashok Leyland won an Rs 800 crore contract to supply 450 units of Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6x6 and other similar Super Stallion vehicles; and 825 units of Ambulance 4x4 to the country's defence forces.