App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 18, 2017 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay Saraswat as global bus business head

Saraswat, who was earlier vice president at Bajaj Auto, will fill in the vacancy following retirement of T Venkataraman in October 2017, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday announced appointment of Sanjay Saraswat as head of its global bus business.

Saraswat, who was earlier vice president at Bajaj Auto, will fill in the vacancy following retirement of T Venkataraman in October 2017, the company said in a statement.

He has nearly 30 years of experience spanning across manufacturing, sales, service, network development and marketing.

"Saraswat will lead the Global Buses business unit and will report to (company) Managing Director Vinod Dasari," it added.

A mechanical engineer from IIT Delhi, he will be designated as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Buses.

Dasari said, "He brings in-depth industry, market and cultural experience to the company's leadership team. His exceptional knowledge of industry trends combined with his cross-section of business experience will be of tremendous value to the company."

Saraswat joins Ashok Leyland from Bajaj Auto where he was vice president for sales operations and was leading multiple functions of sales planning, field service, service planning, network development, logistics, and special projects.

tags #Companies

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.