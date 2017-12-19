Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay Saraswat as global bus business head

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday announced appointment of Sanjay Saraswat as head of its global bus business.

Saraswat, who was earlier vice president at Bajaj Auto, will fill in the vacancy following retirement of T Venkataraman in October 2017, the company said in a statement.

He has nearly 30 years of experience spanning across manufacturing, sales, service, network development and marketing.

"Saraswat will lead the Global Buses business unit and will report to (company) Managing Director Vinod Dasari," it added.

A mechanical engineer from IIT Delhi, he will be designated as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Buses.

Dasari said, "He brings in-depth industry, market and cultural experience to the company's leadership team. His exceptional knowledge of industry trends combined with his cross-section of business experience will be of tremendous value to the company."

Saraswat joins Ashok Leyland from Bajaj Auto where he was vice president for sales operations and was leading multiple functions of sales planning, field service, service planning, network development, logistics, and special projects.