you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashish Gupta to head sales operations at Volkswagen India

Gupta, who is head of after sales, will now be responsible for sales operations while Ravichandran, currently responsible for field operations, will be taking the new responsibility as head of after sales operations, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German carmaker Volkswagen today announced top-level changes with Ashish Gupta being appointed as head of sales and P Ravichandran as head of after sales operations at its passenger car division in India.

Gupta, who is head of after sales, will now be responsible for sales operations while Ravichandran, currently responsible for field operations, will be taking the new responsibility as head of after sales operations, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

"We at Volkswagen believe in nurturing the in-house talent and that is true to the philosophy of the Volkswagen Group and one that offers a diverse platform for enhancing and building a robust leadership team," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said.

Gupta and Ravichandran will be reporting to Knapp. Both the appointments will be effective December 1, 2017.

