As GST deadline draws closer, insurers are a worried lot

Moneycontrol News

Insurance companies are still in the process of preparing for the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime even as there are less than three weeks left for the July 1 deadline. Not only will they have to realign their backends, but they will also have to register their offices across all states.

The GST Council which has imposed an 18 percent tax on insurance has structured a system of Central GST and State GST. Hence, at the time of payment of taxes, a company has to channelise tax to the Centre as well to the speciifc states. For this, they need to be registered in all 29 states.

"While the industry had sought a centralised GST, we have been offered a decentralised system of GST," said the Chief Financial Officer of a mid-size insurance firm. "This would mean that we will have to set up registered offices across all the states that we are operating in. The costs incurred will be huge."

The Life Insurance Council had also made representations for the system to be centralised. However, with a federal structure in place for administration of taxes, the Council did not agree to this demand.

The new tax structure will be in place from July 1. This would mean that any insurance sale transaction will have two taxation structures that will have to be followed by an individual company. The taxes that are collected from insurance premium will have to passed on to the Centre as well as the state from which the sale originates. The backend systems will have to be integrated such that the taxes are automatically transferred once a sale happens.

It is anticipated that will there be an impact on renewals owing to the 3 percent additional rate of taxation that will be applicable and also because of the changes in the technology backend supporting the sale.

The head of sales at a large private life insurer explained that they have not yet begun informing customers about the increase in premiums.

"We were expecting some positive development on the rate front from the June 11 meeting. However, GST rates for insurance have been kept unchanged. We will have to begin apprising customers," he said, saying that an impact on renewals will certainly be seen.

The insurance penetration in India is less than 5 percent. Keeping this at the forefront, companies had pitched for a lower rate of tax to attract customers. However, with additional compliance costs as well as legal costs, this will increase overall business costs.

An extension of deadline has also been sought, but this is unlikely to be given. All KYC related documents will also have to be recalibrated to see if there are any changes in address that will impact the final tax outgo.