Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 03, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Arvind Brands to open 150-200 stores in’17; on track to deliver mkt leader growth

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth, J Suresh, CEO and MD of Arvind Brands discussed the plans going forward.

The brands arm of textile major Arvind is bullish about growth over the next few years. The company expects to hit revenues of Rs 5,000 crore by FY19. They aim to open 150-200 stores this year and have a capex outlay of around Rs 175 crore, said J Suresh, CEO and MD, Arvind Brands in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

When asked about the timeline for listing, he said they would first have to improve financial metrics and take into account profitability, RoC before deciding on listing.

However, he was optimistic on growth and said the company was on track to deliver market leading growth.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Arvind #Business

