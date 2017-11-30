App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 30, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Army, Rajasthan govt sign MoU to improve infrastructure near border

As per the memorandum of understanding, the Army will be able to use an airstrip in Lalgarh-Jatan area in Sri Ganganagar district for 10 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Army and the Rajasthan government have signed an MoU to improve infrastructure for their posts near the India-Pakistan border, an official said.

As per the memorandum of understanding, the Army will be able to use an airstrip in Lalgarh-Jatan area in Sri Ganganagar district for 10 years.

The Army can undertake temporary construction work as per their requirement, Principal Secretary of the State Civil Aviation Department, Pawan Goyal, said.

The state government has sanctioned funds for the airstrip, which is near the India-Pakistan border, he said.

The MoU was signed between the State Civil Aviation Department and the Army.

tags #border #Economy #India #Indian Army #infrastructure #MoU #Rajasthan govt

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.