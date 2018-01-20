Are Indian insurers ready for risk-based capital regime?

By 2021, Indian insurance companies will be required to a risk-based capital (RBC) model of solvency. Solvency is the minimum capital that has been prescribed by the insurance regulator to be maintained at all times. Once regulations change, the type of business risk will decide the amount of capital to be held.

At present, solvency capital is factor based. This is based on the mathematical reserves of the company and the sum of risk for the particular business. This is also called as Solvency I. In contrast, RBC is a method of measuring the minimum amount of capital appropriate for a reporting entity to support its overall business operations in consideration of its size and risk profile.

This means that a company that writes riskier business is required to hold more amount of capital.

With fierce competition to gain and retain big clients, the market has seen the rise of practices including heavy discounts despite claims being reported and huge commissions being offered to large corporate agents like banks.

Companies indulging in such practices will have to provide for a much larger reserve in such cases.

In markets abroad like the UAE, for instance, RBC led to companies going the mergers and acquisition (M&A) route when a much higher deployment of capital was required.

Industry players are of the view that beyond the top 8-10 players, growth has already plataeued in the sector. If capital requirements are raised, that will mean additional pressure.

Initially, in 2013, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had proposed a lower solvency margin for insurers — at 145 percent against 150 percent currently — including a risk charge.

Insurers are also wary about how risks in a particular businesss will be assessed. “Perception of risks can be very subjective. An insurer writing a certain category of business necessarily need not have higher risks as per RBC if they have adequate experience in that field. The regulator will have to specify how they have arrived at the calculation,” the head of underwriting at a mid-sized general insurance company said.

With no extensions of the deadlines on the anvil, either price discipline will have to be brought into the market or some serious fatalities could be observed.