you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 23, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARCs can now hold more than 26% equity in corporate borrowers after converting debt

The conditions include complying with Net Owned Funds at Rs 100 cr, approval of at least half of the Board and delegating more powers to the Board

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) will now be allowed to hold more than 26 percent equity in borrowing companies under reconstruction after converting debt into shares, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on Thursday.

However, the shareholding can exceed 26 percent only after meeting certain conditions.

Earlier, ARCs could not hold more than 26 percent after converting the loans into equity as RBI had stated that Securitisation Companies / Reconstruction Companies (SC/RCs) are permitted to convert a portion of debt into shares of the borrower company as a measure of asset reconstruction, provided their shareholding does not exceed 26 percent of the equity (post conversion) of the company under reconstruction.

The cap was created so that the ARCs are not seen as running the companies. However, with the conditions below, the limit has been exempted just like for banks.

The conditions include:

# ARC shall be in compliance with Net Owned Fund (NOF) requirement of Rs 100 crore on an ongoing basis

# At least half of the Board of Directors of the ARC comprises independent directors

# The ARC shall frame policy on debt to equity conversion with the approval of its Board of Directors and may delegate powers to a Committee comprising the majority of independent directors for taking decisions on proposals of debt to equity conversion

# The equity shares acquired under the scheme shall be periodically valued and marked to market. The frequency of valuation shall be at least once in a month.

Further, the ARC converting the debt into equity shall explore the possibility of preparing a panel of sector-specific management firms/ individuals having expertise in running firms/companies which could be considered for managing the companies, the banking regulator said.

This comes after the President of India approved the government's ordinance making changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to disallow defaulting promoters with non-performing assets of over one year or more to bid on their own assets undergoing court proceedings.

