App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 10, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

ArcelorMittal re-elects LN Mittal on board for next 3 yrs

Shareholders of ArcellorMittal today re-elected founder Lakshmi N Mittal along with two others to its board for the next three years.

ArcelorMittal re-elects LN Mittal on board for next 3 yrs

Shareholders of ArcellorMittal today re-elected founder Lakshmi N Mittal along with two others to its board for the next three years.

Mittal is the Chairman and CEO of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal with an annual revenue of USD 56.8 billion and crude steel production of 90.8 million tonnes.

"The shareholders re-elected Lakshmi N Mittal, Bruno Lafont and M Wurth as directors of ArcelorMittal for a term of three years each," ArcelorMittal said after its annual and extraordinary general meetings held at its headquarters Luxembourg.

As per the proposal that was put up before the shareholders, "Mittal should be re-elected considering his strategic vision for the steel industry in general and for the Company", which they approved.

It said, "His role as CEO is a 'key asset' to the company, while the fact that he is fully aligned with the interests of the company’s shareholders means that he is uniquely positioned to lead the Board of Directors in his role as Chairman".

It said the board of directors will comprise only one executive director, LN Mittal, the Chairman and CEO of the company and, its structure will be enhanced by the leadership provided by Bruno Lafont as the new Lead Independent Director.

The term of four directors -- Mittal, Lewis Kaden, Bruno Lafont and Michel Wurth -- was due to expire this year.

The company said shareholders gave nod to board's proposal to re-elect Lafont and Wurth for another three-years term.

It said the "combination of these roles (Chairman and CEO) was revisited at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the company held in May 2014, when Mittal was re-elected to the board of directors for three-year term with a strong majority.

The shareholders also gave nod to Board director Narayanan Vaghul’s decision to resign from the board of directors, while Karyn Ovelmen will succeed Vaghul as the chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.