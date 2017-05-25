Aptech chief says retail will retain top position for another year

Education services company Aptech, which has now grown far beyond IT education to fields such as animation, media and entertainment, hospitality and beauty is now looking to further build on its institutional business. Anil Pant, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aptech, talks business strategies in an interview with Moneycontrol. Excerpts:

What has been the primary contributor to your revenues in FY17? Does IT still constitute a big chunk?

We had a huge strategic shift in Aptech’s portfolio. So, IT is today a small part of it. Our big revenue generators include Arena, MAAC, aviation hospitality, retail as well as beauty. These are the big growth drivers for us.

Do you feel that employment opportunities are limited in the country?

Overall, if you look at the industry, there are hundreds of thousands of jobs. We have a team looking after industry connect and placements which connects with the industry players. For every ten jobs that our clients require, we have only three or four students to place. They want these students because they are trained very well. Almost all our courses are designed by our prospective customers so that they get easier employment in that particular sector.

Your profits have seen a jump. What led to this growth?

While we have increased our costs significantly, it is just that revenues have grown. However, we believe in an asset light model.

There has been a gap between the profit before tax and profit after tax. This is because there is a cost of employee stock options (Esops) which is a non-cash expense and the P&L to that effect has been debited.

Will retail continue to be the biggest segment in term of revenue mix?

For a year more, retail will retain number one position at Aptech. Post that, the institutional segment is expected to move to the top position.

Do you see an opportunity in the Skill India mission by the government?

No part of our business comes from the government. The amount which government is willing to pay for skilling an individual will not work for us. While it is an important focus area for India, the cost economics are not suitable for us.

What are the new areas of growth that you are looking at?

In the pre-school space, we are seeing a good growth and are also looking at adding many more centres. Further, we believe that the growth opportunity is tremendous in the corporate training as well as assessment space.

Even internationally, we see enrollments of 1 lakh students a year and it is a slightly higher number in India.