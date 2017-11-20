App
Nov 20, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI
Nov 20, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

APSEZ names Mrithyunjay Chandilya as logistics CEO

Chandilya comes with global exposure and a strong work experience in leadership positions at multinational and consulting organisations, the private port developer said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) today announced appointment of Mrithyunjay Chandilya as Chief Executive Officer – Logistics Business.

Chandilya comes with global exposure and a strong work experience in leadership positions at multinational and consulting organisations, the private port developer said in a statement.

He is known particularly for his role as CEO, AirAsia India, where he was responsible for operational excellence, marketing and sales, brand management and organisational growth, it said.

Karan Adani, CEO, APSEZ, said, "We welcome Chandilya to the Group. He comes with valuable experience in both domestic and international markets. He will play an important role in seamlessly integrating our logistics vertical with our ports and SEZ business working towards our strategy of becoming a one-stop shop for many of our major customers."

Chandilya started his career with lngersoll.

