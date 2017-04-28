Application filed seeking nod to mkt Bevacizumab here, eye more biosimilars: Biocon

Moneycontrol News

Biocon on Friday said it has filed its application to market biosimilar Bevacizumab in India.

The company said it has completed rest-of-the-world phase-3 clinical trial of Bevacizumab for metastatic colorectal cancer indication and has undertaken an additional global Phase 3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer.

Bevacizumab, a blockbuster drug sold under brand name Avastin by Roche, has raked in global sales of USD 6.8 billion in 2016. Bevacizumab is used against colon, lung and brain tumors.

Biocon said it is moving towards regulatory submissions for its Adalimumab, the biosimilar version of Abbvie’s top-selling drug Humira used in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Humira was the world’s top selling drug with sales of around USD 16 billion in 2016. Biocon said it has made regulatory submissions for insulin glargine in the developed markets of Australia and Canada.

It further added that filing for this product with the USFDA is expected shortly. Biocon has teamed up with US-based Mylan, to develop four biosimilars—pegfilgrastim, trastuzumab, adalimumab and insulin glargine—for regulated markets such as Europe and US.

Five of Biocon’s biosimilars including trastuzumab, pegfilgrastim and insulin Glargine are currently under review with European drug regulator the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US FDA.

Biocon plans to hit the highly regulated market such as the US and Europe by end of FY18; meanwhile, the company has already launched insulin Glargine in the Japanese market in partnership with FUJIFILM Pharma.

Biocon said it has sought approval from Indian drug regulator to conduct pivotal phase-III trial for its oral insulin called as Insulin Tregopil to clinically validate its promise as an orally delivered, rapid-acting prandial insulin in managing Type 2 diabetes.

The company said it plans to do a multiple ascending dose study in Type 1 diabetes patient population in FY18.

Delivering insulin orally that is in form of tablet continues to be illusive– given the drug gets destroyed by the digestive system.

Biocon said its other novel drug Itolizumab (anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody) to treat psoriasis and QPI 1007 (SiRNA) is also progressing actively in ongoing clinical trials.

"The clinical study using a sub-cutaneous form of Itolizumab, currently on in Australia has completed PK and immunogenicity assessment in Stage I and Stage 2 is scheduled to start soon,” it added.

Biocon spends about Rs 402 crore or 10 percent of its sales on research and development as its bets on biosimilars – the drugs that have active properties similar to the original biological product.

Biosimilars require lengthy and costly clinical trials on patients to establish safety and efficacy before being approved, unlike simple generic copycat molecules that can be launched by bioavailability and bioequivalence studies.

For the full year ended March, the Biologics segment reported a strong growth of 34 percent at Rs 458 crore for Biocon.