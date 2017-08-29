Apple's new operating system may be a death knell for around two lakh apps

Moneycontrol News

Apple’s new operating system iOS 11 is all set to be launched next month. But the arrival of the new operating system may well lead to the termination of not less than 187000 apps from the app store.

The new version i.e. iOS 11 will not support 32-bit apps. Over 187000 apps, if not updated to 64-bit will be terminated, says a Deccan Chronicle report .

The new shift is not a surprise. App developers were given ample time to update their existing 32-bit apps to 64-bit. The company has been going in the same direction since the launch of the iPhone 5s back in 2013 with a 64-bit chip. All the later models too followed the same approach giving a clear indication where it was headed.

As per the estimates, there exist close to two lakh 32-bit apps on Apple store which constitutes approximately eight percent of the total number of apps. While a bulk of the apps under the shadow of termination are games others include education, entertainment and lifestyle apps.

The 32-bit apps, however, will not disappear overnight. Even after the launch, the apps will be downloadable for a short span. If the developers fail to make adequate updates then those apps will soon cease to exist.