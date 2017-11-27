App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple working on 'foldable' display for iPhone, patent filing suggests

The patent is said to cover all types of displays including OLED, micro LED and LCD.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Technology giant Apple could be working on a foldable iPhone, a patent application filed by the company has hinted.

According to report by Patently Apple, the company has filed for a patent for its flagship smartphone with the United States Patent & Trade Office for a display that can be 'opened and closed like a book'.

The report suggests that the design of the possible new iPhone looks like two phones stitched together. However, the patent notes state that the phone will have a single sheet of foldable display.

The patent is said to cover all types of displays including OLED, micro LED and LCD.

Korean news portal The Bell had reported in October that Apple had tied up with Korea's LG Display to produce foldable OLED displays and had tied up with LG Innotek to develop foldable circuit boards to work along with the foldable screens.

Rival Samsung is also said to be working on a foldable display for a product rumoured to be titled 'Galaxy X'.

According to reports, LG has completed its own foldable OLED panel prototype. The company had also started production of its first OLED phones at its E5 plant in South Korea.

tags #Apple #Business #iPhone #LG #Samsung #Technology

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.