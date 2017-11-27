Apple working on 'foldable' display for iPhone, patent filing suggests

Technology giant Apple could be working on a foldable iPhone, a patent application filed by the company has hinted.

According to report by Patently Apple, the company has filed for a patent for its flagship smartphone with the United States Patent & Trade Office for a display that can be 'opened and closed like a book'.

The report suggests that the design of the possible new iPhone looks like two phones stitched together. However, the patent notes state that the phone will have a single sheet of foldable display.

The patent is said to cover all types of displays including OLED, micro LED and LCD.

Korean news portal The Bell had reported in October that Apple had tied up with Korea's LG Display to produce foldable OLED displays and had tied up with LG Innotek to develop foldable circuit boards to work along with the foldable screens.

Rival Samsung is also said to be working on a foldable display for a product rumoured to be titled 'Galaxy X'.

According to reports, LG has completed its own foldable OLED panel prototype. The company had also started production of its first OLED phones at its E5 plant in South Korea.